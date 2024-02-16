Preparations for GBC@IV in last leg, PM to inaugurate event on Monday

As per the official sources, through GBC, a total of 14,537 projects, worth Rs 10.1583 lakh crore, are ready for implementation in the state, across various sectors. It includes 300 projects worth Rs 500 crore, 895 with an investment ranging from Rs 100 to 500 crore, 4,577 initiatives with investments ranging from Rs 10 to 100 crores, and 8,735 projects with an investment of Rs 1 to 10 crore.

The implementation of all these projects is expected to create over 34 lakh jobs, said a state government official adding that GBC@IV was poised not only to give a push to industrial growth across the state, but also to infuse fresh momentum into industrial development in every district.

The state government had organized UP Global Investors’ Summit -2023 in February last year bagging investment proposals worth approximately Rs 40 lakh crore.

Taking to the microblogging site X, UP CM Yogi Aditynath said: “The new Uttar Pradesh by becoming an 'Udyam Pradesh', is continuously giving impetus to nation’s development as its growth engine. The state, which implemented investment proposals worth Rs 60,000 crore in its first groundbreaking ceremony in 2018, is fully prepared after 6 years for the groundbreaking of investment proposals worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore in GBC@IV. This transformation, this change, this speed is the identity of your 'New Uttar Pradesh'".