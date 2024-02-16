Preparations for GBC@IV in last leg, PM to inaugurate event on Monday

LUCKNOW: The preparations for fourth edition of Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) of Yogi government, scheduled from February 19-21, are now in the final leg. The mega event, being organised just ahead of Lok Sabha elections, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of prominent industry captains here on Monday.
With an aim to bring the investments proposals worth over Rs 10 lakh crore to ground, the GBC@IV is expected to have 3,500 investors present in the ceremony.
Besides the main event in Lucknow, GBC will also be organized in the rest 74 districts across the state, simultaneously on the same day.
As per the official sources, through GBC, a total of 14,537 projects, worth Rs 10.1583 lakh crore, are ready for implementation in the state, across various sectors. It includes 300 projects worth Rs 500 crore, 895 with an investment ranging from Rs 100 to 500 crore, 4,577 initiatives with investments ranging from Rs 10 to 100 crores, and 8,735 projects with an investment of Rs 1 to 10 crore.
The implementation of all these projects is expected to create over 34 lakh jobs, said a state government official adding that GBC@IV was poised not only to give a push to industrial growth across the state, but also to infuse fresh momentum into industrial development in every district.
The state government had organized UP Global Investors’ Summit -2023 in February last year bagging investment proposals worth approximately Rs 40 lakh crore.
Taking to the microblogging site X, UP CM Yogi Aditynath said: “The new Uttar Pradesh by becoming an 'Udyam Pradesh', is continuously giving impetus to nation’s development as its growth engine. The state, which implemented investment proposals worth Rs 60,000 crore in its first groundbreaking ceremony in 2018, is fully prepared after 6 years for the groundbreaking of investment proposals worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore in GBC@IV. This transformation, this change, this speed is the identity of your 'New Uttar Pradesh'".
As part of the ceremony, a grand exhibition will be held to showcase the developments in more than nine special sectors and the changing picture of UP.
Besides, sectoral sessions will be held with key focus on areas like artificial intelligence (AI), foreign direct investment (FDI), and corporate social responsibility (CSR).
The state government will organise two seminars -- Corporate Social Responsibility and FDI & Artificial Intelligence (AI): Unlocking Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh -- on February 20.
The Uttar Pradesh government will also host a three-day exhibition reflecting the essence of the ‘new Uttar Pradesh’.