Punjab could have stopped farmers: Haryana Chief Minister

CHANDIGARH: Facing criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government over barricading the borders and using teargas and water cannons to prevent their farmers from entering the State, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday alleged that Punjab has some sort of “understanding” with the farmers as it did not stop them from marching to the national capital the way they did.
“The Punjab government could have stopped farmers. If they did not stop, then there must be some understanding there, and ‘Delhi wale’ say they are with the farmers’ movement,” Khattar said, in an apparent reference to AAP.
The chief minister further said that he has objections not over farmers trying to reach Delhi but on their method adopted as they were “marching like an Army.”
“Everyone has a right to go to Delhi. They can go there (Delhi) by using public transport like trains or buses or in personal vehicles. The tractor is for agricultural use but not for public transport. They (farmers) are marching with tractor-trolleys, JCBs (heavy duty machines), trucks and carrying ration for a year just like an Army. This method is objectionable as it questions the motive,” the chief minister said.
Pointing guns at AAP without taking the name, Khattar said the Delhi government (AAP) has stated that they support the farmers’ movement. “Supporting the demands of farmers is one thing but lending support to their movement is another...it does not send the right message,” Khattar said.
After talks with the Centre failed over the demand including Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops, farm loan waiver, pensions to farmers and dropping the cases registered during the 2021 protest, hundreds of farmers left Punjab to lay a siege over Delhi till their demands are not met.
However, they failed to cross the border with Haryana as the latter had put in place multi-layer security. Since then farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.
The farmer leaders have said they will not make any fresh attempt to move towards the national capital till the meeting with Union ministers is held, asserting that the next course of action will be decided on the basis of the Centre’s proposals.
“They should sit and talk. Matters can be resolved through mutual discussion. Everyone has the right to express their views in a democratic manner,’’ Khattar added.
Asked about the Punjab government objecting to the use of a drone for tear gas shelling in its territory, Khattar said that Punjab has not faced an agitation of this kind before, unlike Haryana. He was referring to the farmers’ agitation in 2021 when farmers camped at the Tikri and Singhu borders for a year to protest against the now-repealed farm laws.
The way they camped at the two border points for a year caused hardships to many people, Khattar said, adding “Even today, there are several videos of people appealing that they (farmers) should be stopped as their businesses will suffer.” Highlighting the farmer-related schemes in Haryana, Khattar said, “Punjab farmers to see what the Haryana government is doing for its farmers and half of their problems would be resolved if their government, too, took those steps.”
“Our farmers are satisfied. They should get these things implemented by Punjab government,” he said
Problem with the method: Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has objections not over farmers trying to reach Delhi but on their method adopted as they were “marching like an Army. They (farmers) are marching with tractor-trolleys, JCBs (heavy duty machines), trucks and carrying ration for a year just like an Army.”