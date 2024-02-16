Punjab could have stopped farmers: Haryana Chief Minister

“They should sit and talk. Matters can be resolved through mutual discussion. Everyone has the right to express their views in a democratic manner,’’ Khattar added.

Asked about the Punjab government objecting to the use of a drone for tear gas shelling in its territory, Khattar said that Punjab has not faced an agitation of this kind before, unlike Haryana. He was referring to the farmers’ agitation in 2021 when farmers camped at the Tikri and Singhu borders for a year to protest against the now-repealed farm laws.

The way they camped at the two border points for a year caused hardships to many people, Khattar said, adding “Even today, there are several videos of people appealing that they (farmers) should be stopped as their businesses will suffer.” Highlighting the farmer-related schemes in Haryana, Khattar said, “Punjab farmers to see what the Haryana government is doing for its farmers and half of their problems would be resolved if their government, too, took those steps.”

“Our farmers are satisfied. They should get these things implemented by Punjab government,” he said

Problem with the method: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has objections not over farmers trying to reach Delhi but on their method adopted as they were “marching like an Army. They (farmers) are marching with tractor-trolleys, JCBs (heavy duty machines), trucks and carrying ration for a year just like an Army.”