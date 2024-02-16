Rahul slams PM Modi over Ayodhya consecration event as Nyay Yatra enters UP

LUCKNOW: The ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', being led by former Congress chief and party MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi, entered Uttar Pradesh through eastern UP district of Chandauli after covering neighbouring Bihar, on Friday.

Immediately after entering UP through Chandauli, the district adjacent to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the PM over the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya last month.

He said red carpet was rolled out for billionaires at the function but no place was given to an Adivasi (scheduled tribe) president, farmers, labourers or the poor.

In his address at the National Inter College in Saiyyedraja township on UP-Bihar border, the Congress leader said: ”In that function you would not have seen the Aadiwasi President (Droupadi Murmu), farmers, labourers or the poor. But, red carpet was laid out for Ambani, Adani and Amitabh Bachchan."