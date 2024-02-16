Speaker on Maha ruling: Ajit Pawar faction real NCP

MUMBAI: In a significant declaration on Thursday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar endorsed the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the legitimate representation of the party. Narwekar emphasised that the constitutional anti-defection laws are not meant to suppress the expression of internal disagreements in political parties.

During the proceedings, Narwekar dismissed disqualification petitions against legislators from both the Ajit Pawar faction and the faction led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, highlighting that Ajit Pawar’s faction, with a commanding legislative majority of 41 out of 53 party MLAs, had rightfully aligned with the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July 2023. This move, according to Narwekar, cemented the Ajit group’s status as the genuine political entity within the NCP.