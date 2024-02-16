Speaker on Maha ruling: Ajit Pawar faction real NCP

MUMBAI: In a significant declaration on Thursday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar endorsed the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the legitimate representation of the party. Narwekar emphasised that the constitutional anti-defection laws are not meant to suppress the expression of internal disagreements in political parties.
During the proceedings, Narwekar dismissed disqualification petitions against legislators from both the Ajit Pawar faction and the faction led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, highlighting that Ajit Pawar’s faction, with a commanding legislative majority of 41 out of 53 party MLAs, had rightfully aligned with the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July 2023. This move, according to Narwekar, cemented the Ajit group’s status as the genuine political entity within the NCP.
This ruling aligns with a recent decision by the Election Commission that recognised the Ajit-led faction as the true NCP, a decision that faced criticism from the Sharad Pawar faction, with accusations of the Speaker’s ruling being a mere replication of a prior judgment concerning rival Shiv Sena factions. NCP MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, condemned what she perceived as a concerted effort to undermine major Maharashtra-based political parties.
Narwekar, in his verdict, underscored that questioning or opposing Sharad Pawar’s leadership did not equate to defection but represented valid internal critique. He criticised the misuse of the Constitution’s tenth schedule, aimed at disqualification for defection, to quell dissent among party members.
Supriya Sule expressed scepticism about the Speaker’s impartiality, suggesting that an underlying influence dictated the outcome, reflective of broader issues of governance bypassing established legal and constitutional frameworks. Sunil Tatkare, the Maharashtra NCP president, welcomed the Speaker’s decision.