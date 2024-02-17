15 commercial units, some houses gutted in fire in Mumbai, nobody injured

MUMBAI: Around 15 commercial units and some houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in a residential structure in Mumbai's Govandi area early on Saturday, in which nobody was injured, an official said.

The fire brigade received a call alerting it about the blaze at 3.55 am, he said.

"Around 15 galas (commercial units) located on the ground floor and some houses on the first floor were gutted in the fire that broke out in a chawl at Bainganwadi in Adarsh Nagar area of Govandi," the fire brigade official said.