Another win for ISRO, INSAT-3DS–meteorological satellite successfully launched 

BENGALURU: After India launched a satellite to study black holes and neutron stars on January 1, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday evening successfully launched INSAT-3DS, India’s exclusive meteorological satellite.

The satellite will provide continuity of services to the existing in-orbit INSAT-3D and 3DR satellites and significantly enhance the capabilities of the INSAT system.

“GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission: The vehicle has successfully placed the satellite into the intended geosynchronous transfer orbit,” said ISRO on platform X.