Bihar: Three kids charred to death after debt-ridden father sets them on fire

KATIHAR: Three children were charred to death after being set on fire allegedly by their debt-ridden father in Bihar's Katihar district, police said.

The incident took place in Bharin village in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rinki Kumari (9) and her two brothers -- Raja Kumar (12) and Subhankar Kumar (13).

Preliminary investigation revealed that their father, Dinesh Singh, set them on fire, and later set himself also ablaze, sustaining burn injuries in the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said, "As per preliminary probe, Dinesh Singh, a debt-ridden and mentally-disturbed person, first doused his three children with petrol and set them on fire. Later, he also set himself ablaze. The fire engulfed their house."