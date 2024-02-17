Buzz over Nath or his son joining BJP after Feb 22

BHOPAL : Six days before Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh, political circles in the state are once again abuzz with the possibility of Congress veteran Kamal Nath or his first-time Chhindwara MP son Nakul Nath joining the BJP.

The fresh buzz about either Nath or his MP son joining BJP possibly before Rahul’s Yatra enters MP from Datia district on February 22, has been triggered by Nath neither being named as candidate for RS polls nor being consulted by the Congress’s top-brass before naming wealthy Gwalior-Chambal politician Ashok Singh as the party’s candidate for the February 27 biennial polls from MP.

Amid the growing speculations, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said in Indore on Thursday, “If Kamal Nath truly believes in development, then he should take Lord Ram’s name and join the BJP.”

Just a day later, the state BJP chief VD Sharma spoke on the same issue, saying, “All Congress leaders who are in pain over not attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya should be welcome to the BJP.” Nath, meanwhile, didn’t deny or confirm reports about the possibility of joining the BJP.