CBI deports life convict from UAE with help from Interpol

NEW DELHI : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has brought back an absconding life convict — Narender Singh, against whom there was a Red Corner Notice — from the UAE in an operation coordinated by the agency using Interpol channels.

Narender Singh was wanted by the Haryana Police in a murder case registered on December 26, 1994, at Tohana police station and was subsequently convicted for life imprisonment on October 24, 2009.

The state police had approached the CBI seeking an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him suspecting that he had gone missing.

A Red Corner Notice is issued on request of law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest fugitives wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence in relation to serious crimes such as murder, rape or fraud.