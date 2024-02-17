Crackdown on coaching centers: CCPA seeks public input on draft guidelines to curb misleading ads

NEW DELHI: Central Consumer Protection Authority sought public comments on draft guidelines to prevent misleading advertisements such as false claims regarding success rates, number of selections or rankings of students in any competitive exam without providing verifiable evidence, etc in the coaching Sector within 30 days.

"Public comments/suggestions/feedback are solicited and may be provided to the Central Authority within 30 days (until 16th March 2024)," an official statement said.

The coaching sector is marred with tall claims with no accountability. Some coaching institutes indulge in making claims like 100% selection, 100% job guaranteed and guaranteed preliminary and main examination without providing verifiable evidence.

In January, the government had constituted a committee which empanelled owners and management of private coaching institutes to draft the guidelines.

The committee’s chairman is Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs and Chief Commissioner of Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) along with other members CCPA, representatives from Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Ministry of Education, National Law University (NLU), Delhi, FIITJEE, Khan Global Studies and Ikigai Law.