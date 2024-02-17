Delhi court denies statutory bail for Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

NEW DELHI: A city court on Saturday refused to grant statutory bail to PhD scholar and student activist Sharjeel Imam, in a sedition case against him in relation to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma court pronounced the order on Saturday, denying any relief to the JNU scholar.

The case under the anti-terror law UAPA, was filed against Imam for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in Jamia area in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in 2020.

As per the contention of Imam, he has already spent four years out of the maximum sentence of seven years in prison citing his eligibility for statutory bail.

Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a stringent anti-terror law, provides for imprisonment that may extend up to seven years.