Arvind Kejriwal virtually appears in court, cites floor test, budget session urgencies

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appeared before Rouse Avenue Court through video conferencing on the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping its summons issued to him in the excise policy case.

Before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra, the Chief Minister expressed his readiness to appear in court in person after the present urgencies of the floor test and the upcoming budget session in March.

"I wanted to appear but this floor test came suddenly. Our budget session will go on till March first week. You may list the case after that, I will appear personally," Kejriwal told the court in Hindi.

Accordingly, the court posted the matter for further hearing on March 16.

On February 7, taking cognisance of the probe agency's complaint, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on February 17.

"..prima facie offence under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 is made out and there are sufficient grounds for proceeding under Section 204 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 against accused Mr Arvind Kejriwal," the judge noted in the order.