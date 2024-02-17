Doors always open for Nitish, says Lalu

PATNA : Nearly three weeks after chief minister Nitish Kumar formed a new government with BJP after snapping ties with his party and its allies, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday indirectly extended invitation to Nitish to return to the grand alliance by saying doors were always opened for him.

“Ab aayenge toh dekhenge (We will consider if Nitish wishes to work with us again,” Lalu tersely remarked while talking to media persons.

“Doors are always open for Nitish,” he quipped, leaving scope for speculations.

Lalu’s remarks came days after Nitish won the trust vote in Bihar assembly after 129 MLAs voted in favour of Nitish, who is heading the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.

“Nitish and Lalu are old-time political companions and rivals as both leaders had also participated in the 1974-75 JP movement. So, there is definitely a bond between them but it is wrong to attach any political meaning to Lalu’s statement,” commented a JD (U) leader.

On Thursday, both Nitish and Lalu had shaken hands warmly on the assembly premises as Lalu’s son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi also looked on. Lalu had gone to the assembly to remain present at the time of filling of nominations by RJD candidates Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav. Meanwhile, JD (U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that there was no question of Nitish once again returning to the grand alliance and working with RJD.

“Nitish Ji has already said that RJD has indulged in corruption whenever Nitish had shared power with it,” he remarked.