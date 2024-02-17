Food for thought: Rs 142 cr spent on ads, events to boost Gujarat tourism in 2 yrs

AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat government told the Assembly on Friday that it had spent Rs 142.38 crore in the last two years to promote Gujarat’s tourist destinations through advertisement and programmes.

Apart from that, the government has spent Rs 46 crore over the last two years on several government-sponsored festivals such as ‘Navratri Mahotsav’, ‘Ranotsav’, and ‘Patangotsav’ (kite festival). While Rs 2.35 crore was spent on lodging, food, and transportation during these celebrations.

Jignesh Mevani, a Congress MLA of Gujarat, questioned the administration in the Assembly about how much money was spent on the Navratri, kite, and Ranotsav festivals in the state during the last two years, and how much of that money was spent on food, lodging, and transportation.

The government responded to this query in writing, stating that in 2022 and 2023, 16.35 crores were spent on the Navratri Festival, 22.39 crores on Ranotsav, and 7.28 crores on the Kite Festival. The government has spent 2.35 crores on hotel, food, and transportation during the last two years.

As per the administration’s response in the assembly, Rs 22 crore were spent on ‘Ranotsav’ in two years, while only Rs 4.98 crore were earned by the government in the same period.

Tushar Chaudhary, Congress MLA from KhedBrahma, questioned the tourism minister about the amount spent on tourism adverts and programmes in the state over the last two years.

In response to this inquiry, the government stated in writing that it spent Rs 142.38 crore on tourism ads and programmes during the last two years.

In response to another question from BJP MLA Praveen Mali, the administration confessed that despite developing tourism facilities in Nadabet, Banaskantha district, the number of tourists came down due to Cyclone Biporjoy.

