LTTE revival conspiracy case: NIA charge-sheets Tamil film industry production executive

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA, has filed a charge sheet in a special Tamil Nadu court, against one more accused, in a case related to revival of the LTTE in Sri Lanka and India through smuggling of arms and narcotics.

In an official statement released on Saturday, the NIA has identified the accused named in the charge sheet as Lingam A alias Adilingam. So far, 16 people have been arraigned as accused in the case registered in 2022. Adilingam, who is believed to be a production executive working in the Tamil film industry, is the 14th accused in the case.

In the charge sheet, the NIA has accused Adilingam for conspiring and acting to revive the proscribed terror organisation through illegal trade in arms and narcotics, a senior official said.