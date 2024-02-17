LTTE revival conspiracy case: NIA charge-sheets Tamil film industry production executive

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA, has filed a charge sheet in a special Tamil Nadu court, against one more accused, in a case related to revival of the LTTE in Sri Lanka and India through smuggling of arms and narcotics.
In an official statement released on Saturday, the NIA has identified the accused named in the charge sheet as Lingam A alias Adilingam. So far, 16 people have been arraigned as accused in the case registered in 2022. Adilingam, who is believed to be a production executive working in the Tamil film industry, is the 14th accused in the case.
In the charge sheet, the NIA has accused Adilingam for conspiring and acting to revive the proscribed terror organisation through illegal trade in arms and narcotics, a senior official said.
Adilingam had also acted as an agent for the collection of hawala money obtained from the sale of narcotic drugs, that were being further distributed to promote Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) activities, the NIA alleged in the charge sheet. The charge sheet was filed in the Special Court for NIA Cases at Poonamallee in Chennai.
In the charge sheet, the NIA also reveals that the accused was employed as a production executive in the Tamil film industry while clandestinely working as a key operative of major LTTE leaders and cadres and drug traffickers, including Gunasekaran and his son Thilipan -both citizens of Sri Lanka.
On June 15, 2023, the NIA had filed a charge sheet before the special court against 13 accused, charging them with hatching conspiracies in various parts of Tamil Nadu to carry out terror activities and drug trafficking in the territorial waters of the Indian Ocean.
One such case was registered and investigated by the NIA’s Kochi branch, following the seizure of a huge consignment of drugs and weapons by Indian agencies in 2021. The consignment included more than 300 kilogrammes of heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 rounds of Pakistan-made ammunition.