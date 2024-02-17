Manipur: COCOMI demands army probe into militants overpowering troops near India-Myanmar border

GUWAHATI: Imphal valley-based organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has written to Army chief General Manoj Pande demanding a probe into a January 17 incident where a group of Army personnel was “overpowered” by alleged Kuki militants.

A video had gone viral showing the personnel, travelling in a vehicle, retreating from an area, reportedly in Moreh near the India-Myanmar border, after the militants blocked their path and threatened them with guns, rocket launchers and other weapons.

COCOMI, which has been the voice of the Meiteis during the ethnic violence, said such visuals were never witnessed before.

“The incident not only undermines the integrity and authority of the armed forces but also poses a significant threat to national security. The incident represents an alarming departure from historical precedent, where never before has the Indian Army been so openly overpowered by armed groups, compelling them to retreat from their deployment area,” COCOMI wrote in the letter.