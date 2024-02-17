Opposition barred from entering TMC turf

Slamming Mamata, the state Congress chief who is known as the TMC supremo’s strong critic, termed the Bengal chief minister a “Bengali queen of cruelty”.

“She (Mamata) is playing with fire by dividing the people of Sandeshkhali on the line of religion. She is the Bengali queen of cruelty. Why are opposition parties being prevented from entering Sandeshkhali? What is the state government trying to hide? Why are they trying to politicise it?” asked Chowdhury.

Referring to Mamata’s statement in the Assembly mentioning RSS’s base in Sandeshkhali, Chowdhury said, “She should have known it before.”

A six-member BJP delegation, a fact-finding team of the saffron camp led by Union ministers Pratima Bhoumik and Annapurna Devi, was stopped by the police at Rampur in South 24 Parganas. Three-layer bamboo barricades were put up on the thoroughfare leading to Sandeshkhali to ensure no one could enter the trouble-hit area. The team told police that four would visit Sandeshkhali to comply with the prohibitory order clamped under Section 144 of CrPC, but the police turned down the plea.