PM degree: HC junks Kejriwal, Singh plea to quash summons

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed pleas by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh to quash the summons issued against them in a criminal defamation case over their comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualification.

Through their pleas, both challenged the summons by a trial court filed by Gujarat University and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision applications against the summons.

Rejecting their applications, Justice Hasmukh Suthar directed the two AAP leaders to make their submissions before the trial court.

Seeking the quashing of the summons, the two leaders had said that Gujarat University cannot file a defamation case before a magistrate court and rather should move the session’s court. The metropolitan court had summoned Kejriwal and Singh on April 15 last year in the defamation case filed by GU over their ‘sarcastic’ and ‘derogatory’ statements in connection with PM Modi’s degree.

They then filed a revision application in the sessions court challenging the summons. However, it upheld the summons, after which they approached the Gujarat HC, which rejected their plea for an interim stay.

The two leaders also approached the Supreme Court, which too refused to entertain their pleas.