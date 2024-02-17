Priyanka admitted to hosp, sends best wishes to Rahul’s ‘Nyay’ yatra in UP

LUCKNOW : After covering Bihar, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday entered Uttar Pradesh, through eastern UP district of Chandauli.

Chandauli is adjacent to Varanasi, which is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leading the yatra in a red open jeep, Gandhi was welcomed by UPCC chief Ajay Rai and other senior leaders of the party.

Gandhi, in his address at National Inter College in Saiyad Raja town, launched a scathing attack on the PM over the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol held in Ayodhya last month. He said red carpet was rolled out for billionaires, but “in that function you would not have seen the Adivasi President, farmers, labourers and the poor.

Alleging that at present the country was fraught with hatred and violence, he said it is the battle of two contrary ideologies — one (of the BJP) which pertained to dividing the society and siphoning off peoples’ money to give it to a few chosen billionaires of the country, and the other (of Congress) which opens “the shop of love and affection in the market of hatred.”

Highlighting how on peoples’ demand, he had embarked on a second yatra called ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur to Maharashtra, Gandhi said the word ‘Nyay’ in his yatra this time is a promise of justice to the sections including farmers, youth and the poor, who were facing injustice in the form of socio-economic disparities.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was scheduled to join the yatra in UP, said she could not as she was admitted to hospital due to an illness. Sending out best wishes to her brother, she hoped to join them as soon as she gets better.

Enters Chandauli

After covering Bihar, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Uttar Pradesh through eastern UP district of Chandauli, which is adjacent to Varanasi, the parliamentary seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi