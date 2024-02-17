Rae Bareli seat will remain with Gandhi family: Jairam Ramesh

LUCKNOW: Adding credence to the speculation rife about AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the seat would remain with the Gandhi family.

"There is an unbreakable bond between Rae Bareli and the Gandhi family," said Ramesh, who was accompanying Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi.

The party will decide who will be fielded from Rae Bareli, he added.

Earlier this week, Sonia Gandhi, who had been representing the seat since 2004, wrote an emotion packed letter to the voters of Rae Bareli sharing that she would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls due to health and age-related issues.

However, political circles of UP are abuzz with speculation of Priyanka Gandhi replacing her mother as Congress candidate in Rae Bareli.

Regarding the Samajwadi Party, Ramesh said the party’s participation in Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra would be visible soon.

Meanwhile, leaving the Yatra in Varanasi and skipping its passage in Bhadohi, Rahul Gandhi rushed to Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency in Kerala, on Saturday evening. He is expected to rejoin the Yatra on Sunday evening, said sources.