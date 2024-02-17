‘Siesta’ for Ram Lalla comes into effect, ‘Sugam Darshan’ facility launched

LUCKNOW: In order to save five-year-old Ram Lalla from stress, the Ram temple authorities in Ayodhya have made the provision of ‘siesta’ for the deity consecrated in the temple on January 22.

Meanwhile, streamlining darshan of Ram Lalla further, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust launched a ‘Sugam Darshan’ facility from Saturday.

As per the decision taken collectively by the chief priest of Ram Mandir, Acharya Satyendra Das and Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust members, the new rule under which Ram temple remains closed for one hour in the afternoon daily, came into effect on Friday.

Meanwhile, the temple trust also increased the time of 'darshan' of Ram Lalla for devotees from 6 am to 10 pm. The decision has been taken considering the devotees thronging the temple in hordes following the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Before the consecration ceremony, the devotees were allowed to take darshan of ‘Ram Vigrah’ enthroned in bulletproof makeshift fibreglass temple from 7 am to 6 pm. There used to be a break of two hours from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm in the afternoon.

According to Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das, Shri Ram Lalla is a five-year-old child who is woken up at 4 am daily for the morning rituals and puja and starts giving darshan to devotees from 6 am onwards till 10 pm in the night. “He cannot take the stress for such long hours. So to give him some rest, the temple trust has decided to close the temple doors for one hours from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm daily,” says the chief priest.

After the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and scores of dignitaries from across the country and abroad, the Ram temple was thrown open for the general public on January 23.

As per the temple trust sources, during the three weeks after the consecration ceremony, around 35 lakh devotees had taken darshan of Ram Lalla.