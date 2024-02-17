Smartphone, spy cam found in jail cell of Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh

Director General of Police GP Singh said that the police had installed additional CCTV cameras in public area of the NSA Block upon receiving information about unauthorised activities taking place in the NSA cell.

“Inputs received, confirmed unauthorised activities,” he said adding the items recovered were seized by jail staff.

“…Source of these unauthorised articles and mode of induction are being ascertained. Further action is being taken and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence,” he wrote on X.