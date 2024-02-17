Those who called Ram imaginary are now chanting Jai Siya Ram: PM

CHANDIGARH : The Congress, which doubted the existence of Lord Ram and strongly opposed the construction of Ram temple, is now chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rewari. Taking a dig at the Congress, the PM said, “The country wished that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya. Today, the country sees Ram Lalla sitting in the grand Ram temple. The Congress people, who used to think Lord Ram was imaginary and who never wanted Ram temple to be built, have also started chanting Jai Siya Ram.’’

Modi said that as prime ministerial candidate, he had given some guarantees. “The country wanted a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, and it has been fulfilled,” he said.