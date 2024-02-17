Those who called Ram imaginary are now chanting Jai Siya Ram: PM

CHANDIGARH : The Congress, which doubted the existence of Lord Ram and strongly opposed the construction of Ram temple, is now chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday.
Prime Minister Modi was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rewari. Taking a dig at the Congress, the PM said, “The country wished that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya. Today, the country sees Ram Lalla sitting in the grand Ram temple. The Congress people, who used to think Lord Ram was imaginary and who never wanted Ram temple to be built, have also started chanting Jai Siya Ram.’’
Modi said that as prime ministerial candidate, he had given some guarantees. “The country wanted a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, and it has been fulfilled,” he said.
Reiterating his slogan of “Abki baar NDA sarkar 400 paar” just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi said the people are now saying that since he has come to Rewari again, the BJP-led NDA will win over 400 seats this time.
He added that his first event after the BJP declared him as its prime ministerial candidate in the run-up to the 2014 general elections was in Rewari in September 2013.
Making an emotional connection, he said that seats are essential in a democracy, but for him, people’s blessings are the most significant asset.
He urged the youth, particularly the first-time voters, to continue to bless the “double-engine” government.
Targeting the grand old party, Modi said the Congress had created obstacles in the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Highlighting India’s remarkable progress on the global stage, Modi said his vision for India is to ascend to the ranks of the world’s third-largest economic power in the next term.
About his recent visit to the UAE and Qatar, he said the respect India now gets from the world is not for Modi alone but for every Indian.