Twist in Sandeshkhali stir: Gangrape, attempt to murder charges added to the case

KOLKATA: Adding more embarrassment to West Bengal’s ruling party, the Sandeshkhali stir took a serious turn on Saturday after police added gangrape and attempt to murder charges to a case against two Trinamool Congress satraps who are known to be aides of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh in the party’s North 24 Parganas turf.

The police’s action, corroborating the allegations laid down by women in Sandeshkhali, came after a woman, who already lodged a complaint with the law-keepers, gave a statement before the magistrate of a court in Basirhat two days ago. The police petitioned before the court seeking permission for adding two stringent IPC sections, 376D (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder) which was granted.

Police, however, said the woman did not mention about sexual assault on her in her complaint.

“There was no complaint lodged with the police before February 6. While lodging complaint, the woman did not give any statement to the police corroborating her statement before the magistrate. We added the IPC sections that deal with gangrape and attempt to murder charges after she gave a statement before the magistrate. We will investigate her statement and take lawful action against the culprit whosoever he is,” said Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar.

The two stringent provisions of the IPC was slapped against Shahjahan’s two associates, Uttam Sardar, the local panchayat Pradhan, and TMC’s block president Shibaprasad Hazra.