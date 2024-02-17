'Uniting country is true patriotism', says Rahul at UP leg of Nyay Yatra

VARANASI: Uniting the country is true patriotism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Saturday and added that the rich and the poor live in "different Indias."

Gandhi was addressing a gathering on the second day of the Uttar Pradesh leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Gandhi, along with the party's state president, Ajay Rai, and other Congress leaders, stood atop an open jeep and toured the busy Gudaulia area of the temple town. Gandhi also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Addressing the people at the Gudaulia intersection, Gandhi said that India is a country of love, not of hatred.

"The country will become weak due to conflict between brothers. True patriotism is to unite the country... I have come with my head bowed before Ganga ji. Everyone should feel that they have come to meet their brother during this yatra," Gandhi said.