AAP, Congress mutually decided to go solo in Punjab: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Rebuffing rumours about all not well in opposition bloc INDIA, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that it is "mutual decision" of the AAP and Congress to go solo in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections, and there are no differences between them.

Talking to reporters about AAP's decision to go it alone in Punjab, Kejriwal, who met Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi for lunch, said that the decision was mutual.

"In Punjab, Congress and AAP have mutually agreed to contest the polls separately. There is no hostility over this," Kejriwal said.