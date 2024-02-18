Alliance strong, no threat to coalition govt in Jharkhand: CM Champai Soren

NEW DELHI: The JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand is "strong" and there is no threat to the coalition government in the state, Chief Minister Champai Soren said on Sunday, amid reports of resentment brewing among a section of Congress legislators over the induction of four party MLAs as ministers.

Soren, who is in the national capital, made the remarks before meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

After meeting Kharge, he told reporters that it was a courtesy meeting with the Congress president after taking charge as the chief minister.

On a section of Congress MLAs being disgruntled over the recent cabinet formation, Soren said it was the internal matter of the Congress.

In a post on X after his meeting with Soren, Kharge said, "Today, along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Champai Soren ji and leaders of Jharkhand Congress, we again resolved to fight the dictatorial government (Centre)."

"We will continue our journey of progressiveness, public welfare and social justice in Jharkhand," Kharge said.