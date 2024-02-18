Coal miners abducted from Assam-Arunachal border

GUWHATI: At least three coal miners were abducted from a place close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border early Sunday morning.
It was not clear if the persons were abducted from Assam or Arunachal. The authorities in Assam said the incident occurred in Arunachal. However, the authorities in Arunachal said the persons were abducted from Assam.
“We received information from Arunachal Pradesh that three persons were abducted. One is from Assam. We are trying to collect more information on it,” Assam’s Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.
The Tinsukia district adjoins Arunachal’s Changlang district.
While the SP said three persons were abducted, the locals claimed 10 miners were taken away at gunpoint by a seven-member group of two insurgent outfits. They also claimed that the persons were transported in a dumper truck.
The United Liberation Front of Assam is active in Tinsukia district while factions belonging to National Socialist Council of Nagaland are active in Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts of Arunachal.
The security forces have launched a search operation to trace and rescue the missing workers.