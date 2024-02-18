Coal miners abducted from Assam-Arunachal border

GUWHATI: At least three coal miners were abducted from a place close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border early Sunday morning.

It was not clear if the persons were abducted from Assam or Arunachal. The authorities in Assam said the incident occurred in Arunachal. However, the authorities in Arunachal said the persons were abducted from Assam.

“We received information from Arunachal Pradesh that three persons were abducted. One is from Assam. We are trying to collect more information on it,” Assam’s Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

The Tinsukia district adjoins Arunachal’s Changlang district.