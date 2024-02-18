Indian Navy Chief vows to secure seas as INS Sumitra rescues crews from Somali pirates

NEW DELHI: After the Pakistani and Iranian crew expressed gratitude towards the Indian Navy for saving them from Somali pirates, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Sunday emphasised that they are determined to help anybody who's in distress, adding that they need to ensure that region is safe, secure, free and open.

The navy chief further said that in the process, they realized that there were some fishing vessels with different nationalities, like Iranians, and Pakistani crew were getting hijacked by the Somali pirates, and they were being used thereafter to carry out piracy attacks on other bigger ships.

He added that the Indian navy made the pirates surrender their weapons and "release the crew of these three vessels."

"So that is why you find them thanking us...It's our job to ensure that anybody who's in distress, we are determined to help them and ensure that this region is safe, secure, free and open," he said.

Moreover, warning shots were fired by the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra during the anti-piracy mission, according to the Indian Navy.

The Navy chief further highlighted that currently, the Indian Navy is undertaking two major operations; anti-piracy operation and anti-drone operation.

"One is the anti-piracy operation other is the anti-drone operation," he said.