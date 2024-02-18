Forced marriage leads to triple murder in Bihar

PATNA: In a devastating incident, a man allegedly shot dead a 25-year-old woman, her father and brother at Bishnupur Ahuk village under Sahebpur Kamal police station limits in Bihar’s Begusarai district to take revenge of his son being forced to marry her about two years ago. The incident happened on Saturday evening.

In ‘Pakadua’ marriage, relatives of prospective bride kidnap men, generally on gunpoint, and force them to marry.

Sahebpur Kamal police station SHO Deepak Kumar said that the deceased had been identified as Neelu Kumari (25), her father Umesh Yadav (50) and brother Rajesh Yadav (30), natives of Begusarai district. He said that Neelu along with her father and brother had gone to her in-law`s house but the accused father-in-law lost his cool when he saw them on Saturday evening.

In a fit of anger, Neelu's father-in-law whipped out a pistol and shot them dead at point-blank range, leading to their deaths on the spot.

The accused made a good escape from the spot after committing the crime in broad daylight. Later, a police team visited the spot and sent the bodies to hospital for postmortem. A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the SHO added.