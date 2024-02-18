Israel should have been very mindful of civilian casualties: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Gaza war

India has been pushing for a two-state solution to the Palestine issue for many decades.

During an interactive session at a security conference here on Saturday, Jaishankar underlined that an increasing number of countries are now not only supporting the two-state solution to the Palestine issue but seeing it as "more urgent" than before.

The minister described the October 7 attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas as "terrorism". At the same time, he said Israel has an international obligation to observe humanitarian law.

It is important that Israel should have been very mindful of civilian casualties, he said at the session, also attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.