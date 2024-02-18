Manipur: Magisterial probe into incidents of violence

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the state government would order magisterial inquiries into the recent violence and attempts to loot weapons from security establishments in Churachandpur town.

He said legal action would be initiated against a “respected leader” for a provocative statement and also another individual for issuing a threat to the Churachandpur superintendent of police on social media.

Two persons were killed and some 25 others injured in the Churachandpur violence that broke out when a mob attempted to storm the SP’s office on Thursday night during a protest against the suspension of a police head constable.

The constable was suspended after a screengrab showing him with an unidentified armed men went viral on social media.

Reacting to the ultimatum issued by the Kuki-Zo group Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum to the SP, asking him to leave Churachandpur within 24 hours, Singh said, “These grave threats on law enforcing agencies and government officials will not be taken lightly”.