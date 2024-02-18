Manipur: Magisterial probe into incidents of violence

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the state government would order magisterial inquiries into the recent violence and attempts to loot weapons from security establishments in Churachandpur town.
He said legal action would be initiated against a “respected leader” for a provocative statement and also another individual for issuing a threat to the Churachandpur superintendent of police on social media.
Two persons were killed and some 25 others injured in the Churachandpur violence that broke out when a mob attempted to storm the SP’s office on Thursday night during a protest against the suspension of a police head constable.
The constable was suspended after a screengrab showing him with an unidentified armed men went viral on social media.
Reacting to the ultimatum issued by the Kuki-Zo group Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum to the SP, asking him to leave Churachandpur within 24 hours, Singh said, “These grave threats on law enforcing agencies and government officials will not be taken lightly”.
He said all right-thinking people are with the SP and the district magistrate of Churachandpur.
The protestors had set fire to the DM’s office complex and some government vehicles that night.
Singh said that just before the violence, a respected leader had incited and misguided the youth with a post on X, formerly Twitter, which said 'no action was taken when weapons were snatched in Imphal, but a cop was suspended in Churachandpur.'
Singh said this was a blatant lie as the government suspended seven personnel in connection with the incidents when the miscreants attempted to loot weapons from Manipur Police Training College and 5th India Reserve Battalion post in Imphal East district.
“Playing such divisive politics and misleading the youth is condemnable. The state government is preparing to take legal action against the individual. There is law and we will take appropriate actions,” he said.
Singh said additional forces had been rushed to Sugnu and Lailoiphai areas where gunfights were occurring for the past few days. He said the additional director general of police (law and order) had been instructed to keep an eye on the activities in the area.
Stating that there is no buffer zone, boundary or jurisdiction in the state, he said certain areas had been identified as sensitive or hotspot zones.