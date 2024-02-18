Next 5 years crucial, BJP will work towards ‘Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi at BJP meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the BJP cadre to work with renewed vigour and confidence for the next 100 days to reach out to new voters and win their confidence to ensure the party's return to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the BJP national convention here, Modi said the nation will now have to dream big and make big resolutions to make India a developed country by 2047.

"The next five years are going to be crucial. We have to take a big leap towards 'Viksit Bharat'. The first imperative is to ensure the return of the BJP to power in strong numbers," the prime minister said.

Dreams of crores of women, poor and youths are Modi's dream, he said.

"We rid the country of mega scams and terror attacks, and made efforts to improve living standards of the poor and the middle class," the prime minister said.

Modi said he was not seeking a third term to enjoy power, but to work for the nation