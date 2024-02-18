Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shiba Prasad Hajra remanded to 8 days of police custody

BARASAT: Trinamool Congress leader Shiba Prasad Hajra, one of the prime accused in the case of alleged land grab and sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali, was remanded to police custody for eight days by a court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

Hazra, who is also a Zilla Parishad member of North 24 Parganas district, was picked up from a hideout in Sandeshkhali on Saturday.

The police arrested him under various sections of the IPC including 354A (sexual harassment), 376D (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder).

The last two sections were added after a survivor recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate.