Selfie point near LoC in Uri becomes major tourist attraction

URI: A selfie point near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir has become a major attraction for tourists as it allows them to capture the mesmerising beauty of Uri's remote border region and offers a panoramic view of the Jhelum river, officials said here.

The INDIA selfie point provides visitors with an engaging environment symbolising a sense of nationalism in the region, they said.

The army had last year opened 'Kaman Setu', zero-point at the LoC here, for tourists. The selfie point was opened for the public around the Republic Day this year.

The selfie point is the brainchild of artist and RNAF founder Rouble Nagi. It has been positioned strategically along the National Highway-44 and the structure offers a panoramic view of the picturesque Jhelum river, enhancing the pride of the locals as well as the tourists, the officials said.