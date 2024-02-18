Sharad Pawar faction of NCP says dynastic politics breeds in BJP

MUMABI: The NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar on Sunday said dynastic politics breeds in the Bharatiya Janata Party and asked the ruling party to look within before accusing others of indulging in it.

In its national council meeting (underway in Delhi), the BJP is targeting the opposition on dynastic politics and nepotism, the Sharad Pawar-led party's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement.