UP STF arrests woman for asking man to prepare time bombs using bottles

LUCKNOW: The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a woman who had allegedly asked a man to prepare time bombs using bottles.

The arrest was made days after the STF arrested a man named Javed for allegedly making time bombs using glass bottles packed with iron pellets. Javed was on his way to hand over the bombs to the woman, STF officials said.

According to a press statement, a team of the Meerut STF unit arrested one Imrana, a resident of the Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening following intelligence inputs.

"Imrana knew Javed for long and had asked him to make the bombs. Javed was arrested when he was on his way to hand over four bombs to Imrana," read the statement.

Imrana told STF officials that her house was allegedly damaged in the 2013 communal riots. She had asked for the bombs in case any violence or riot breaks out again, as per the statement.