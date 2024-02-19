Akhilesh sets seat-sharing condition for Congress in UP, says will join Rahul's Yatra after agreement

The Congress has been offered 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party said on Monday, adding that party chief Akhilesh Yadav won't participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra until seat-sharing is finalised.

"We have given a final offer of 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the Nyay Yatra in Raebareli on Tuesday will depend on their acceptance," Rajendra Chaudhary, the Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson, told PTI.

He,however, refused to identify the seats offered to Congress.

The yatra will pass through Amethi on Monday. It will then enter Raebareli, where the Samajwadi Party chief had earlier said he would join.

Speaking to ANI, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Right now talks are going on, lists have come from them, we have also given them the list. The moment, seat distribution is done, Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya Yatra."