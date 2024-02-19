‘Beginning of Ram Rajya for 1,000 yrs’: BJP

NEW DELHI: At the conclusion of the BJP’s two-day national convention on Sunday, the party passed a resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It said the construction of the temple marked the beginning of “Ram Rajya” in India for the next 1,000 years.

The BJP resolution described the temple where the idol of Lord Ram was consecrated on January 22, as a temple of “national consciousness” making the country sure to become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

“The construction of a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace in the ancient holy city of Ayodhya is a historic and glorious achievement for the country. This heralds the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’ in India for the next 1,000 years with the beginning of a new Kalachakra,” said the BJP resolution.

The resolution said the temple is a symbol of India’s vision, philosophy and path. “Shri Ram temple has truly become a temple of national consciousness”, it claimed, adding that every Indian was happy to see the divine consecration of Lord Shri Ram.

It noted that Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and the Ramayana are present in every aspect of Indian civilisation and culture. “Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman is proof that the Lord is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights,” it noted.