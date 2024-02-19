BJP amends its statute, Nadda tenure as president extended

NEW DELHI: At the two-day party convention, the BJP amended its constitution allowing its Central Parliamentary Board to take a decision related to its president and the extension of his term.

A proposal was brought by the party’s general secretary Sunil Bansal. Following the amendment, JP Nadda’s tenure as party president was extended till June 2024.

Party sources said the two-day convention that ended on Sunday also saw the passage of three resolutions. On the sidelines of the convention, a meeting of CMs and deputy CMs of the BJP was held. They discussed the details of the party’s strategy to win 370 seats in the LS polls.

Nadda said the BJP-led NDA was comfortably placed to continue in power crossing the mark of 400 under the leadership of Modi. He also said the PM accords top priority to the organisation.