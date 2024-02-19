CAF officer in Chhattisgarh hacked to death by Naxals

RAIPUR : A small action team of the outlawed Maoists hacked a company commander of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) to death at Kutru village market place in strife-torn Bijapur district about 350 km south of Raipur on Sunday.

According to the Bijapur police, the incident occurred when the CAF officer Tijau Ram Bhuvariya, along with a personnel Shyam Bihari, moved some 100 metres away from the small party of the fourth battalion of the CAF that had gone to the weekly haat bazar (market).

The Maoists attacked Bhuvariya with a sharp-edged weapon and he died at the spot. The constable who accompanied him fled back to the camp, which was some 200 metre away from the incident site. Before the forces could rush to the area from the camp, the Maoists escaped into a forest.

“Reinforcement has been sent to the area and the search operation intensified”, the Bijapur police stated. The incident occurred a day after the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) had responded to the peace dialogue proposal by the BJP regime specifying some preconditions. The rebels asked to halt police operations, release of their jailed cadres among others.