Farmer stir casts shadow on BJP’s tie-up with SAD

CHANDIGARH : The Punjab BJP is worried over the fresh round of agitation by farmer unions as the party leaders fear that they might face the same hostilities as during the 13-month-long farm stir against the now repealed laws in 2020-21. The current stir may also cast a shadow on the prospective alliance of the BJP with its former ally the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

BJP worries stem from the fact that the agitating farmers have barred the entry of its leaders in villages. Besides, SAD has reportedly asked for more time before it could get down to the nitty-gritty of a fresh alliance following the fresh round of the farmer agitation. Farmers are key vote bank of SAD in the state.