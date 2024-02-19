Four-time Congress MLA and former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Malviya joins BJP

JAIPUR: In a setback to the grand old party in Rajasthan, four-time Congress MLA and former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya on Monday joined the BJP.

Malviya was welcomed to the BJP by the party's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, state unit chief CP Joshi and other leaders.

He said there is a double-engine government in Rajasthan, referring to the BJP dispensations in the state and at the Centre.

"Development is a big issue. There is a double-engine government here. The state and the country are transforming and the entire world is watching," he told reporters before a joint press conference at the party office.

The BJP swept to power in Rajasthan in the assembly elections late last year.

The saffron party had won 115 seats while the Congress, which governed the state between 2018 and 2023, managed victory from 70.