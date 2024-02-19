Go-ahead for caste census in Jharkhand

RANCHI : Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday gave his approval for caste-based census in Jharkhand making it the third state in the country to conduct caste survey after Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

After the caste census was carried out in Bihar, many parties had started demanding the same in Jharkhand also. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also promised a caste census during his ‘Nyay Yatra’ in Jharkhand.

According to sources, the problems related to census have been resolved with the chief minister’s consent and the Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha Department has instructed to expedite the process.

The previous government led by former chief minister Hemant Soren also wanted to conduct the same, but could not take a decision on the department that would do it. The time frame for conducting the survey, however, is not yet clear.