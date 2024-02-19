Haldwani violence: 58 arrested so far, day curfew lifted as situation improves

DEHRADUN : The Uttarakhand police have arrested 14 more people for their alleged involvement in the Haldwani violence case, taking the total number of arrests to 58, police sources said on Sunday.

With the situation improving, the curfew imposed in the Banbhulpura area after the riots and arson incidents on February 8 the day curfew has been lifted. Removal of a madrasa and prayer site on the encroached Nazul land in Haldwani City triggered violence in the area. According to the police sources, “On Saturday, 14 more suspects were arrested for their roles in the arson and stone-throwing incidents, raising the total number of arrests to 58”.

“Three people wanted in this connection were also arrested. Their posters were circulated in the city along with offering rewards for their capture”.