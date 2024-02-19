Haldwani violence: 58 arrested so far, day curfew lifted as situation improves

DEHRADUN : The Uttarakhand police have arrested 14 more people for their alleged involvement in the Haldwani violence case, taking the total number of arrests to 58, police sources said on Sunday.
With the situation improving, the curfew imposed in the Banbhulpura area after the riots and arson incidents on February 8 the day curfew has been lifted. Removal of a madrasa and prayer site on the encroached Nazul land in Haldwani City triggered violence in the area. According to the police sources, “On Saturday, 14 more suspects were arrested for their roles in the arson and stone-throwing incidents, raising the total number of arrests to 58”.
“Three people wanted in this connection were also arrested. Their posters were circulated in the city along with offering rewards for their capture”.
On Saturday evening, during a media interaction at the multipurpose police building, SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena stated, “In the Banbhoopura case, two FIRs were filed by the police and one by the municipal corporation. In this context, 44 individuals were initially arrested, while 14 more have now been arrested.”
According to police, Shakeel Ansari, Mokin Saifi and Ziaul Rehman, who were arrested on Saturday, were also on the police’s wanted list. At the same time, Shariq and Mohd. Danish, who had snatched the magazine of the PAC jawan, has also been recovered from his possession. Four petrol bombs have also been found from the house of a person named Faizan. In the meantime, a 5-member delegation from the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind arrived in Haldwani intending to reinstate peace and harmony in the city following the recent unrest. The delegation held meetings with local authorities and those impacted by the events. Spokesperson for the delegation, Mohd Shahnazar, told this daily, “Regarding the events of February 8 as a tragic occurrence, we have told the community to move past it and work towards reconciling any divides that have emerged.”