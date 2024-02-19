Madhya Pradesh Congress fears fresh exodus

BHOPAL : Rewind to March 2020, when 22 Congress MLAs (mostly loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia) walked out of the Congress pulling down the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh.

Nearly four years later, the grand old party is apprehensive of another exodus of its sitting and former MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, if its former state party chief Kamal Nath or his first-time MP son Nakul Nath or both of them join the BJP.

The Congress’ central leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi, are reportedly making all possible efforts to convince Nath to respect his decades-old bonding with the party and not join the BJP. However, back in Bhopal, the state Congress leadership too is engaged in damage control.