Manipur: After boycott call, thin attendance recorded in govt offices in Churachandpur

GUWAHATI: Attendance was thin in Manipur government offices in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district on Monday despite the government’s “no work, no pay” threat for unauthorised leave.

However, markets and educational institutes remained open and they were not affected.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, Kuki-Zo group Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) had called for the closure of all Manipur government offices in Churachandpur on Monday until further notice.

This step was taken as a mark of protest as the authorities did not revoke the suspension of police head constable Siamlalpaul and replace Churachandpur district magistrate S Dharun Kumar and superintendent of police Shivanand Surve.

The tribal organisation had asked all state government employees from Churachandpur district to abstain from going to office.

Siamlalpaul was suspended after a screengrab of him with unidentified armed men had gone viral on social media. The ITLF pointed out that earlier video clips and photos circulated on social media showing “Meitei police personnel openly fraternising” with armed militants but no action was taken against them.

Two persons were killed while around 25 others were injured last Thursday night when a mob attempted to storm the SP’s office in protest against the policeman’s suspension. The ITLF said there would be no burial of the bodies until an amicable agreement is reached.

Taking note of the ITLF’s notice, the state government had on Sunday said the organisation directed employees not to attend office along with a general threat that they would be responsible for consequences in the event of defiance.

Viewing the notice as illegal, the government said a large number of relief camps are operating in the district where children, aged persons, pregnant and lactating mothers and specially-abled persons are lodged and their regular care is being taken.

“No work, no pay shall also be enforced by all the state government offices/institutions against those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave,” the home department had warned in an order.

The ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which broke out on May 3 last year, has left over 200 people dead and some 60,000 others displaced so far. Nine months have rolled by but there are still sporadic incidents of violence.