Mayawati dismisses rumours of alliance with INDIA bloc, says BSP to go solo in LS polls

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday dismissed rumours of allying ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that her party will contest the elections on its own.

Mayawati, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has also asked workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to be beware of such rumours.

"Despite the BSP's repeated declarations that it will not forge an alliance with any party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, rumours about an alliance are being spread every day.