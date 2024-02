NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a third term for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is essential for India’s progress because the opposition parties lack the vision and commitment to take the country forward in terms of development.

Addressing BJP delegates from across the country at the BJP’s national convention, Modi said he is not seeking another term to enjoy power but for the country’s benefit. Asserting that the ruling alliance will storm back to power with a record mandate of 400-plus seats, he said even world leaders are convinced about his continuance as PM that he is getting invitations for events that are months away. “The elections are yet to happen, but I am getting invitations from foreign countries for July, August, September... These countries know that Aayega to Modi hi (Modi’s victory is inevitable),” he said, adding that every country now wants to have deeper relations with India.

In his 70-minute address to the party’s delegates, Modi urged them to work hard and reach out to each and every beneficiary of Central government schemes. “For NDA to cross 400, the BJP will have to cross the milestone of 370. The next five years are going to be crucial. We have to take a big leap towards Viksit Bharat. The first imperative is to ensure the return of the BJP to power in strong numbers,” he said.

Taking a jab at the opposition parties, Modi said they may not know how to plan or execute large projects but they are matchless in making false commitments. “Despite this, these parties lack the courage to make one promise—Viksit-Bharat. Nor do they question us about it. They have acknowledged they cannot lead India to development,” he said.

Modi claimed the BJP is the only party that aspires to make India a developed nation by 2047, adding that NDA’s last 10 years have been characterised by bold decisions and futuristic policies. “We dared to complete the tasks that were left unfinished for decades—Ayodhya Ram temple construction, opening of Kartarpur corridor, abrogation of Article 370,” he said.