Pitch for restoration of ‘Hindu State’ grows louder in Nepali Congress

NEW DELHI: Nepal will celebrate Prajatantra Diwas (Democracy Day) on the national level, and Nepali Congress the Mahasamiti Day, on Monday. Meanwhile, as many as 22 members of the Nepali Congress are spearheading the idea of restoration of a Hindu State in Nepal, which other members resist including in their agenda.

“The Mahasamiti Day meeting will be held in Godavari, Lalitpur. The restoration of the Hindu State has been proposed by 22 members and a petition signed, though the party’s central working committee has not accepted it. However, since 81 per cent of citizens of Nepal are Hindus and even the Prime Minister and President take part in all rituals including the recently concluded Basant Panchami celebrations, the voice for restoration of Hindu State is gathering momentum,” said a source privy to information.

On Monday (February 19), the members supporting the restoration of Hindu State are looking at discussing what they call ‘Vedic Sanatan Hindu Rastra’. The Nepali Congress president is former Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Nepal officially became a Republic on May 28, 2008. The first meeting of the constituent assembly of Nepal took place on that day, ending the 240-year reign of Shah Kings.